Adjusting of road transport corridor between Armenia, Azerbaijan being completed – Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The agreement over the road transport corridor between Armenia and Azerbaijan is taking place within the framework of a trilateral working group co-chaired by vice-premiers of these countries and Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference following talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports citing Russian TASS news agency.

Lavrov noted that the matter over the road transport corridor is at the final stage.

“The railway route has been agreed upon, now the agreement on the road route and agreement on the regime [of functioning of transport corridor], which will be established, are being finalized,” Lavrov noted.

Lavrov gave a positive assessment to the 10th meeting of the trilateral working group held on June 3, co-chaired by the vice-premiers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to him, the members of this group are working hard and are fully prepared to solve those issues that still remain to be settled.