Russian Foreign Ministry corrects FM's mistake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. On the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, changes have been made to the statements of the head of the foreign policy department of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, about the situation in the village of Farrukh, Khojaly region, voiced by him in Yerevan during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports.

Earlier, commenting on the situation in the village of Farrukh, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that "the Russian military continues to keep the situation as one of its priorities. There are certain results on the ground in terms of the de-escalation of this situation. And we have an understanding that as part of the ongoing substantive work on delimitation, these issues will definitely be considered and resolved."

The transcript of the press conference between Lavrov and Mirzoyan was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The transcript was amended and Lavrov's words were published in the following edition:

"As for the situation, the Russian military (our Armenian friends are well aware of this) "keep" it as one of their priorities. There are already certain results "on the ground" in terms of de-escalation of the situation. We expect that the launch of the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will help increase confidence between Baku and Yerevan and prevent incidents like Farrukh in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent."

As the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said earlier in response to these statements by Lavrov, the activities of the delimitation commissions set up by Azerbaijan and Armenia pursue the goal of delimiting the state border of the two countries, as it was envisaged.

"This process doesn’t envisage consideration of any issues outside the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, including those related to the Azerbaijani territories where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporary deployed [in accordance with the trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War]," ministry said.