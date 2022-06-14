Azerbaijan faced threats from all directions until 1993 - Secretary of Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijan was facing threats from all directions until 1993, Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov said in an interview with the Azerbaijan newspaper, Trend reports.

According to Usubov, the National Salvation Day of Azerbaijanis symbolizes the beginning of the transition from chaos and turmoils to stability, from political and economic crisis to development, true independence, which the great leader Heydar Aliyev brought to Azerbaijan.

The Security Council's official noted that the great victory achieved thanks to the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] is the logical continuation of the doings of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

