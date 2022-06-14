Shusha Declaration - roadmap for joint activities to ensure global security - Azerbaijani Security Council (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Shusha Declaration is a roadmap for joint activities to ensure regional and global security and constantly requires new approaches, Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council Colonel-General Ramil Usubov told Azerbaijan newspaper, Trend reports.

Cooperation with Turkiye in the sphere of security is one of the key lines of the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, and the concept of security adapted to new challenges.

Usubov noted that whenever implementing the concept that ensures Azerbaijan's active participation in the regional and global security system, common position, activity and goals are determined together with the Turkish government, and effective results are achieved in the implementation of the process.

This is also a question arising from the provisions of the Shusha Declaration.

“Measures taken in this direction and planned goals are constantly being improved in accordance with the growing state power of Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Turkiye has contributed to global security in a vast geographical area ranging from Syria to Libya, from the Mediterranean Sea to ocean bays,” Usubov said.

“Azerbaijan is also effectively combating the main threats to international security - global terrorism, transnational crime, and carrying out peacekeeping activities in various conflict zones. That is, both states have exceptional merits in ensuring global security,” he noted.

Usubov also noticed that the decisive role of Azerbaijan in ensuring security global and, in particular in the European area was highlighted in all three letters from US President Joe Biden addressed to the Head of Azerbaijani State over the past three months.

“This view is consistently expressed at the highest international level. This is undoubtedly the result of the security concept implemented by President Ilham Aliyev with great vision and wisdom,” Usubov added.