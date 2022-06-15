Signing of Shusha Declaration strengthened Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood - Turkiye Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Signing of Shusha Declaration has strengthened Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood even more, and became the message for the whole world, Turkiye's Presidential Administration told Trend.

According to the administration, the declaration has already gone down in history as one of the important documents which not only demonstrated the level of Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation, but also is a ‘road map’ for future activities.

"Along with this, the Shusha Declaration is aimed at the prosperity of the region and at the same time it will give impetus to strengthening relations with the Turkic-speaking countries," the administration said.

The Shusha Declaration is a historical document supporting regional stability and is closely related to the Turkic world, added the administration.