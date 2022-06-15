Azerbaijan - most important energy partner, Bulgarian ex-president says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Azerbaijan is the most important energy partner, ex-President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev said at a press conference dedicated to the opening of the IX Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We want to thank Azerbaijan for being a reliable, sustainable energy partner," Plevneliev added.

According to Plevneliev, Azerbaijan’s energy strategy and policy is aimed at supporting business, relations with partners in establishing energy supplies.

"I am sure that Azerbaijan will also successfully develop in the sphere of renewable energy, production of fuel of the future," he said.