Group of ambassadors of CoE member states visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Group of ambassadors of CoE member states visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam region [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

Huseynov noted that guests got acquainted with the historical monuments of Aghdam, which suffered from Armenian vandalism, and also were informed about the restoration work and plans for the future.