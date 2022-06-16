...
16 June 2022
Azerbaijan playing an even more critical role today on energy security - Karen Donfried

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan is playing an even more critical role today on energy security, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said during a briefing on June 16, Trend reports.

“The cooperation between our two countries in the energy front is something we celebrate. US has engaged very deeply with Azerbaijan and also helping you to develop remarkable resources. Azerbaijan is playing an even more critical role today on energy security,” she said.

