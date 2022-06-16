US wants to be helpful in achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Karen Donfried

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. US wants to be helpful in achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said during a briefing on June 16, Trend reports.

“The US does see this window of opportunities that is open for Azerbaijan, for Armenia to pursue a comprehensive peace settlement and we want to be helpful in that. We also see the EU playing an important helpful role in furthering the peace process. My visit is a symbol of increased engagement with Azerbaijan. It is an important moment for us to understand how we can support the process of peace here in the South Caucasus,” she said.