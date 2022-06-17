Farid Akhmedov was elected a member of the UN Human Rights Committee - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. On June 17, elections to the UN Human Rights Committee for 2023-2026 were held in New York as part of the 39th meeting of the states that acceded to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Candidates from 17 countries applied for nine vacancies in the Committee, including Farid Ahmedov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the voting, which was attended by 173 countries, the candidate from Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the Committee, gaining 94 votes.

The UN Human Rights Committee, established in 1993, monitors the implementation by states of the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and is one of the main international mechanisms for the protection of human rights at the global level.

For the first time, a representative of Azerbaijan was elected to the Committee of 18 people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its gratitude to all states that supported the election of the representative of Azerbaijan to this authoritative body.