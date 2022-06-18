Group of international travelers visit 'smart village' of Aghali (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 18. As many as 24 international travelers from ten countries paid a visit to the 'smart village' of Aghali in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan, Trend reports.

The visitors familiarized themselves with the 'smart solutions' of the Aghali village.

During the visit, they have been briefed on the first pilot project, implemented in Zangilan in just one year. Moreover, it's been known that 200 residential buildings have already been constructed, and the construction of 150 residential buildings is to be carried out here.

The travelers were given information about the expected launch of the school, kindergarten, and first-aid post in the village. In addition, Aghali is to be provided with ASAN and DOST services, as well as with support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The residents will also be granted access to high-speed Internet in the near future.