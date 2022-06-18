Traveler from Denmark encouraged by Azerbaijani invests in environmentally sustainable projects in Karabakh region

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan invests in environmentally sustainable projects in its Karabakh [liberated territories from Armenian occupation in 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020], traveler from Denmark Mette Mikkelsen told Trend during the visit of a group of international travelers to Karabakh, on June 18.

"The concept of ‘smart village’ is quite interesting in terms of investing not only in smart but also in environmentally sustainable projects," she said.

Mikkelsen also noted that together with other travelers visited many impressive historical sights, and also enjoyed the impeccable nature of the mountains of Karabakh.

A Group of 24 travelers and travel bloggers from 10 countries got acquainted with the ‘smart" village of Agali in Zangilan during the third day of its visit to the liberated territories.