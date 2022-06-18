Food and agricultural transformation discussed within framework of 9th Global Baku Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The panel session was held on the topic ‘Poverty, hunger, the transformation of the food and agricultural sector’ within the framework of the 9th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

It was discussed what should be the storage and buffer stocks at the local, regional and international levels given the issue related to military actions in Ukraine and their impact on food prices.

The issues of intensive deforestation in the world, desertification of fertile soils, etc. were also discussed.

Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, speaking at the meeting, noted that the policy pursued by Azerbaijan contributes to the development of agriculture.

"We must also take into account such challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic and diseases. There is an impact of numerous interrelated comprehensive measures here. Digital transformation is part of our activities. Azerbaijan is already going to digital agriculture," the minister said.

Ex-President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim ​​noted that Azerbaijan's support for the development of agriculture and the introduction of innovations in this area is commendable.

The panel session continued with presentations by other participants.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center has become an important center, exploring ways to solve global problems. Representatives of over 50 countries, as well as authoritative international organizations, are participating in the Global Baku Forum on 'Challenges to the Global World Order'. The forum, which is to last until June 18, will feature fruitful discussions on threats to the global world order and energy security, as well as will address peace worldwide, cooperation and integration in vulnerable regions, issues of growing injustice in a globalizing world, and transformation of agricultural sectors to prevent poverty.