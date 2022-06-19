EU supports Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s statement - Toivo Klaar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar welcomed the statement of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, voiced during the IX Global Baku Forum, Trend reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Pleased to read President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s statement at Global Baku Forum: “Now it’s time to establish peace, to establish cooperation” and to “move to practical implementation” following positive dynamics with Armenia. The EU strongly supports this", he twitted.