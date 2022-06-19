Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with international travellers who visited liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with international bloggers who are on a visit to the country, Trend reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Pleased to meet and welcome "Most Traveled People" Club members. Travellers visited liberated territories from Kalbajar up to Shusha and witnessed scale of vandalism and destruction of Armenian occupation. But also impressed by speed of reconstruction and urban development of Azerbaijan," Hikmat Hajiyev twitted.