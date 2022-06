BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The 'Anatolian Eagle – 2022' International Flight-Tactical Exercises involving Azerbaijani servicemen commenced in the Turkish Konya province, Trend reports.

The Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye made a statement on the matter.

According to the statement, representatives of the air and naval forces of Azerbaijan, the UK, Jordan, Pakistan, Turkiye and NATO are taking part in the exercises.