Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime, lifts number of restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided to extend the special quarantine regime and lift some restrictions, Trend reports.

According to the decision, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and its possible consequences, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan was extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) September 1, 2022, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and its possible consequences.

The decision also removes the following restrictions related to the special quarantine regime from June 21, 2022.

Will be updated