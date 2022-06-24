Composition of Azerbaijan's Civil Service Management Board amended following presidential order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the Presidential Order No. 2754 dated July 14, 2021 on approval of the new composition of the Civil Service Management Board of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the following changes have been made to part 1 of the Presidential Decree No. 2754 dated July 14, 2021:

- the sixth paragraph is cancelled;

- paragraphs four and five are being considered paragraphs five and six, respectively, and paragraph four has been added with the following content: "Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Head of Economic Policy and Industry Department of the Presidential Administration."