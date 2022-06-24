Plane sent from Azerbaijan involved in extinguishing forest fires in Türkiye - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.The plane, sent from Azerbaijan, is involved in extinguishing forest fires in Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erogan told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the governments of Romania and Israel have also offered to send planes to fight the fires.

"However, now there is no need for this, since the extinguishing of fires is carried out with the equipment we have," he said.

Erdogan noted that at present, 61 units of air equipment, including 15 aircraft and 46 helicopters, have been involved in extinguishing fires.