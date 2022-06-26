Serving in Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar - great honor, Azerbaijani servicemen say (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Serving in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories [from Armenian occupation in 2020 Second Karabakh War] is a great honor, servicemen of Azerbaijani Army in country’s Kalbajar region told Trend.

Trend TV film crew visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar region [from Armenian occupation in 2020 Second Karabakh War], on the occasion of anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and got acquainted with the conditions of service of the soldiers and officers of our Army.

All necessary conditions are created here for military personnel despite the difficult terrain and harsh climate of Kalbajar region.

Military servicemen said to the film crew that they are very proud that they serve in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Servicemen shared their impressions on the eve of the Day of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and expressed special gratitude for the conditions created for them.

Below is a video report by Trend TV from the Kalbajar region.