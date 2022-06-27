Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is developing in ascending line - Minister of Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is developing in an ascending line, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with AZERTAG, Trend reports.

"First of all, it is sincere relations between the heads of the states of the two countries that give impetus to this. Our strategic alliance is based on friendship and brotherhood. The political and moral support provided by comradely Turkey to Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War is undeniable. As you know, on June 15, 2021, in Shusha, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey signed a Declaration on strategic alliance between the two comradely countries. I would say that this Declaration has an exceptional role in the further development of bilateral relations. The activities arising from the declaration are rigorously carried out in the Azerbaijani army.

Experts of the engineering and fortification units of the Turkish Armed Forces provide us with direct assistance in clearing our liberated territories of landmines and unexploded munitions. Thus, Turkish instructors, together with the personnel of engineering units, conduct special courses on mine clearance and other courses that meet international standards. By the way, I should note that the personnel of engineering units in total cleared about 21 thousand hectares of our territories from mines and unexploded munitions in our liberated territories. During the clearing of territories, 9464 unexploded munitions, 6126 anti-personnel mines, 2172 anti-tank mines, and in general about 18 thousand munitions were found and destroyed," he said.