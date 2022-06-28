FM's of Iran, Azerbaijan and Türkiye agree on next meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The next meeting of foreign ministers of Türkiye, Iran and Azerbaijan will be held in Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

He noted that the parties intend to hold a meeting before the end of the year.

The minister also noted that Türkiye and Iran should work together on environmental issues, and announced a meeting of experts from the two countries.

Cavusoglu stressed that Türkiye has historical ties with Iran and is determined to develop bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries.