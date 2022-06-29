UN and Azerbaijan should cooperate in sphere of water management - UN official

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 29. The UN and Azerbaijan should cooperate in the sphere of water resources management, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said, Trend reports.

She said this during an international conference on the theme ‘Promoting water partnership and action for sustainable water management, which is being held in Zangilan region’s Agali ‘smart village’[liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020 Second Karabakh War].

"Access to clean water is a global problem, currently. The UN will continue to assist Azerbaijan in achieving sustainable development goals and managing water resources," Andreeva said.

According to her, this issue is most serious in Azerbaijan due to climate change and the fact that most of the water resources (70 percent) enter the country from other sources in the region.