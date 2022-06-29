Azerbaijan, Iran achieved considerable progress on several issues - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. There has been very good progress on a number of issues, especially in transport, energy and other areas, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports.

"I am very pleased to see you. Last time we also met here in Turkmenistan, and we are meeting here again. After the last meeting, our relations received a wonderful impetus and began to develop even faster. Reciprocal visits of government members were organized. There has been very good progress on a number of issues, especially in transport, energy and other areas. Therefore, I am confident that after today's meeting, a further impetus will be given to the development of our relations and a common future of our fraternal peoples will be ensured. The common history of our peoples is a wonderful foundation for our relations," the head of state said.