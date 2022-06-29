Speaker of Turkish Parliament Mustafa Shentop arrives in Azerbaijan for visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The delegation headed by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Türkiye Mustafa Shentop arrived in Azerbaijan on June 29 to participate in the Baku conference of the parliamentary network of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Turkish parliamentary delegation was met by the head of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan with Türkiye Ahliman Amiraslanov, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi and other officials.