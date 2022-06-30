Non-Aligned Movement's prestige enhanced during Azerbaijan's chairmanship - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The two-day meetings within the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network will promote significant changes in the NAM member countries, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Mustafa Sentop said at the Conference on June 30, Trend reports.

According to him, efforts for justice in the modern world will contribute to solving global issues.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of multilateral relations. The countries have witnessed the enhancing prestige of the Non-Aligned Movement during Azerbaijan's chairmanship," Sentop stated.

The Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network on "Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development" commenced at the Heydar Aliyev Center on June 30.