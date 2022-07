BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan was held in Baku on July 1, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Minister of Health Teymur Musayev and Vice President of National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Vugar Zeynalov.

MoU will strengthen cooperation between the state and private sector, also contribute to its further development.