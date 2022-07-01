Extension of NAM chairmanship is another display of trust in Azerbaijan - TurkPA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Secretary-General of the Turkic Speaking Countries’ Parliamentary Assembly (TurkPA) Mehmet Sureyya Er expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for holding the Baku Conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement at a high level, Trend reports.

Er made the remark on the sidelines of the Baku Conference.

According to him, the extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is another display of trust in Azerbaijan and its President Ilham Aliyev.

It’s necessary to make joint efforts to achieve peace and cooperation at the global level, and inter-parliamentary relations and parliamentary organizations play an important role in this, the assembly’s chief noted.

"TurkPA is ready to cooperate with other international organizations. I wish the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement success in its future activities," added Er.