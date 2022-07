BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "List of raw materials and supplies the import of which is exempt from value-added tax (VAT)" and revoking the Presidential Decree No. 1654 approving the "List of raw materials and supplies the import of which is exempt from VAT" dated November 2, 2017, Trend reports.

