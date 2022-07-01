Azerbaijan determines arrangements for using Shusha's name (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijan has determined arrangements for using Shusha's name, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law "On Azerbaijan's cultural capital – Shusha".

According to the document, the following changes have been made to the mentioned law (Legislative Collection of the Republic of Azerbaijan of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2021, No. 6 (Book I), Article 562):

1. Add Article 3-1 with the following content:

Article 3-1. Using the name of Shusha

3-1.1. The Shusha City State Reserve has the exclusive right to use its own name and the official name "Shusha" in the cases provided for in Article 3-1.2 of the Law.

3-1.2. The use of the word "Shusha" (phrases with the word "Shusha") is allowed only with the consent of the institution determined by the relevant executive authority, except for cases determined by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the body determined by the relevant executive authority:

3-1.2.1. in the names of legal entities, including media entities;

3-1.2.2. in the names of awards and prizes;

3-1.2.3. in the names of local, national or international events, including sports and other competitions, concerts, festivals, exhibitions, conferences, seminars;

3-1.2.4. for commercial and advertising purposes;

3-1.2.5. on trademarks and geographical indications;

2. Remove the word "archaeological" from the first sentence of Article 7.5.

***

The president also signed a Decree amending the Presidential Decree on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Azerbaijan's cultural capital – Shusha" dated May 13, 2022 No. 527-VIGD and the Presidential Decree No. 1374 "On the application of the mentioned Law dated May 31, 2021 No. 338-VIG" dated June 22, 2021.

In order to ensure the implementation of the Law dated May 13, 2022 No. 527-VIGD on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Azerbaijan's cultural capital – Shusha", a decision is made to ensure the application of this law to determine that:

- the powers of the relevant executive authority, provided in both cases by Article 3-1.2 of the Law "On Azerbaijan's cultural capital – Shusha", are exercised by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- in the first case, in Article 3-1.2 of this law, "body (institution)" means the President of Azerbaijan;

- in the second case, in Article 3-1.2 of this law, "body (institution)" means the Department of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha.

- to introduce the following amendments to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1374 dated June 22, 2021 "On the application of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 338-VIG dated May 31, 2021 "On Azerbaijan's cultural capital – Shusha":

- in paragraph 1.1, after the words "2.2" add the words "3-1.2 (in both cases)";

- Clause 1.2 after the word "Law" shall be supplemented with the words "3-1.2 (in the first case)";

- in paragraph 1.4 after the words "1.2" add the words "3-1.2 (in the second case)";

- The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is entitled with resolving issues stemming om the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 527-VIGD dated May 13, 2022 on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Azerbaijan's cultural capital – Shusha".

***

President Ilham Aliyev also approved the Law "On amendments to the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On entrepreneurship", "On protecting historical and cultural monuments", "On physical culture and sports", "On culture", and "On advertising" related to the Law "On Azerbaijan's cultural capital – Shusha".