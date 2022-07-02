Participants of Baku Conference of NAM Parliamentary Network start visit to Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Participants of the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network on “Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development” started their visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports.

The delegation got acquainted with the Fuzuli International Airport and viewed the ruins of the city, liberated from the Armenian occupation [as a result of the second Karabakh war in Autumn 2020].

Following Fuzuli, the guests paid a visit to Azerbaijan's cultural capital – Shusha.