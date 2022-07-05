Azerbaijan approves document on amending gold deposit agreement with foreign companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law on the adoption, approval and permission for the document's implementation "On amending the agreement signed between the state-owned AzerGold CJSC and RV Investment Group Services LLC (US) on exploration, development, and distribution of production from promising gold deposits 'Gedabek', 'Gosha', Ordubad group ('Piyazbashi', 'Aghyurd', 'Shakardara', 'Keleki'), 'Soyudlu', 'Gizilbulag' and 'Vezhnali', Trend reports.

