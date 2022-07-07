Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations developing through strategic alliance – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are unmatched in the world, Head of the Press Service Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said at the Diplomacy week "Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance following the Shusha Declaration, new regional realities and role of Türkiye in Karabakh's reconstruction" on the subject of "Peace and creative initiatives of Azerbaijan in the post-second Karabakh war period" conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ADA University on July 7, Trend reports.

She noted that ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are developing through a strategic alliances.

"Azerbaijan will make every effort to reach the higher level of these relations. Türkiye is a fraternal state that provides the greatest political support to Azerbaijan. The country also plays a crucial role in the reconstruction activities carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories," Abdullayeva said.