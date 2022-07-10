Families of martyrs receive gifts on occasion of Eid al-Adha at initiative of President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. At the initiative of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, families of martyrs of the Second Karabakh War received gifts on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Trend reports.

Representatives and volunteers of the Regional Development Public Union visited the families of the martyrs on the festive day. They conveyed greetings from the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and presented gifts.