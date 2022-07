BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The EU is providing additional 4.25 million euros to Azerbaijan to support demining of the liberated territories, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Pleased that EU as the largest donor is providing additional €4.25 million to Azerbaijan to support demining through the project “Supporting safe return of IDPs through Capacity Building of Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan.”