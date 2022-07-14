Azerbaijan's defense, national security expenditures for 2021 revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan's defense and national security spending totaled 4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion) in 2021, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the Law "On Azerbaijan's state budget execution for 2021", approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, Azerbaijan's expenditures on defense amounted to 1.8 billion manat ($1.08 billion), on national security – 253.8 million manat ($149.39 million), and border protection – 341.5 million manat ($201.01 million). The remaining funds were spent on other activities related to defense and national security.