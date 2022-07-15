Azerbaijan, Malaysia MFAs hold first political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Political consultations were held in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur for the first time between Azerbaijan’s and Malaysian Foreign Ministries, on July 15, Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

Ministry said that delegations headed by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Jaffar discussed the current condition of bilateral relations during political consultations, also issues of expanding partnership in political, economic, energy, agricultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of prospects for cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations.

Mammadov met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Sri Saifuddin Abdullah on July 15, as part of his visit to Southeast and East Asia countries.

The level of ties between the two countries was highly appreciated at the meeting, the importance of bilateral political dialogue was emphasized, and existing opportunities for expanding cooperation in various areas, including in energy, agricultural and humanitarian spheres, were discussed.

Azerbaijani side expressed gratitude to Malaysia for the consistent and constant support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Exchange of views between two countries on issues of partnership within the framework of international organizations and regional and international security also took place during the meeting.