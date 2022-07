BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the Minister of Defense, the training session for reservists continues in one of the military units, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the scenario, the reservists fulfilled combat tasks of neutralizing the imaginary enemy's reconnaissance-sabotage groups.

Training sessions held to improve the combat skills of reservists will last until July 23.