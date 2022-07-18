Accepting new opportunities offered by Azerbaijan is only chance for Armenia - experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev explained issues of interest to both the domestic audience and the international community during his conceptual speech at the meeting dedicated to the results of six months of this year, political expert Jeyhun Ahmadli told Trend.

The speech of the Head of State contained many messages addressed to the Armenian authorities and countries that have their own interests in the South Caucasus region, Ahmadli said.

"President Ilham Aliyev, touching upon our foreign policy successes, correctly said that Azerbaijan's positions in the international arena have significantly strengthened," he noted.

"Azerbaijan has actively participated in both bilateral and multilateral platforms over the past six months, brought its relations with the Turkic countries to a new level, stepped up its activities in the organizations in which it is represented, and came up with a number of important international initiatives," Ahmadli added.

According to him, a real example of this is the creation of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Youth Platform.

Ahmadli also noted that the recent visit of the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to our liberated lands can be characterized as a diplomatic victory for Azerbaijan.

“This visit was extremely important in terms of informing the entire Islamic world about Armenian vandalism," Ahmadli said.

According to the expert, the Azerbaijani state has been consistently and effectively working to legitimize the results of the 44-day Second Karabakh War at the international level over the past six months.

“The adoption by the Armenian authorities of five principles put forward by our country has once again demonstrated that we are defining the fundamental principles of the peace agenda,” Ahmadli emphasized.

"Undoubtedly, the Armenian government reluctantly accepted them. The strategic diplomacy implemented by Azerbaijan, drove Armenia into a corner, completely deprived it of the possibility of diplomatic maneuvering, and eventually forced it to accept the terms of our country," Ahmedli said.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev raised important socio-economic and political issues at the meeting dedicated to the results of six months of this year, political expert Ilyas Huseynov told Trend in an interview.

“Ensuring the stability of the Azerbaijani economy against the backdrop of global inflation, stimulating multifaceted development is the main priority,” Huseynov said.

“The construction of roads and railways, international airports in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is aimed at the rapid development of the region. Our country has a roadmap in the economic sphere,” he noted.

“There is a shortage of a number of types of agricultural products, problems with logistics in the world, presently. Azerbaijan could suffer from disruptions in supply chains. Attention to agriculture is an important factor, from this point of view,” Huseynov added.

“The important recommendations of President Ilham Aliyev on grain production should also be noted. It is necessary to implement a number of initiatives to achieve the goals set during the meeting dedicated to the results for six months of this year. Azerbaijan has a good potential to achieve these goals," Huseynov concluded.