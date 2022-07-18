Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 17, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties exchanged views on the current regional processes, including various directions in the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Jeyhun Bayramov brought to the attention of the American side the well-known position of Azerbaijan on ensuring peace and progress in the region, including the opening of communications, the delimitation of the border between the two states, the start of work on a future peace treaty, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan in these directions. The importance of full fulfillment by the parties of their obligations was emphasized.

Karen Donfried highly appreciated the first direct meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Tbilisi and stressed the importance of continuing direct contacts.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the telephone conversation.