Long-awaited return: Azerbaijani natives of Aghali village return to their homeland

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, July 19. Native of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village Isa Mahmudov shared his impressions of returning to his village with Trend's Karabakh bureau.

"We are back to our native lands after so many years. The victory in the second Karabakh war gave us sense of pride, and we couldn't be happier with the return to our native Aghali. The Azerbaijani state has quickly built a modern village, which has lots of favorable conditions to live," said Mahmudov.

He noted he was 18 years old while leaving Aghali village.

"I have returned to my homeland with my family, and these are the best feelings I've experienced in my life," Mahmudov said.