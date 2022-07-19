Azerbaijani FM meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. On July 19, as part of a working trip to Brussels, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

An exchange of views took place at the meeting on the current state and future prospects of the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership, as well as regional issues.

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the results achieved within the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership. He touched upon the issue of Azerbaijan's participation in NATO operations in the context of its contribution to international peace and security.

The minister informed the representative of the Alliance about the restoration and construction work carried out by the government of Azerbaijan in the territories of the country liberated from the occupation of Armenia. In this context, it was emphasized that mines large-scale buried in the liberated territories are an obstacle to reconstruction/construction work and the return of internally displaced persons. At the same time, the steps taken by Azerbaijan in various directions as part of the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the post-conflict stage were noted, and an exchange of views took place on this issue.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner and praised Azerbaijan's defense reforms and its contribution to NATO missions. The Secretary General also noted with satisfaction the role of Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe.