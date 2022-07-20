Azerbaijan plays important role in Europe's energy security - FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in an event held at the European Policy Center (EPC) on July 19, during his official visit to Brussels, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, officials of various political institutions of the European Union, representatives of the European Parliament, employees of the Belgian Foreign Ministry, various think tanks, media representatives and others also took part in the event, organized with the support of the Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium.

Speaking at the event, moderated by EPC Chief Political Analyst Amanda Paul, Bayramov informed about the important issues of a partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union, including the recent meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Baku, signing of a memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership in the field of energy.

Noting that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Europe, the minister stressed that the country plays an important role in European energy security.

He also said that currently Azerbaijan is an exporter of electricity and expressed confidence that electricity generated from renewable energy sources will be exported to Europe in the coming years.

The minister informed the event participants about the large-scale work being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, and noted with satisfaction that a group of natives of the liberated Aghali village, Zangilan district, has already returned to the village.

Then Bayramov answered numerous questions from participants, including the new situation in the South Caucasus after the 2020 Second Karabakh War, transport links, peace efforts, and the situation in Ukraine.

Besides, an exchange of views was held on other topics.