Azerbaijani Shusha State Reserve Department, media in active co-op - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijani Shusha State Reserve Department and media structures are actively cooperating, Board Chairman of the Department Maftun Abbasov said on July 22, Trend reports.

Abbasov made the remark at the first International Media Forum on "Global trends and new challenges in mass media" in Shusha city, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency.

"The media outlets cover international events dedicated to the restoration work in Karabakh," he noted.

During the period of rapid development of information and communication technologies, it’s very important to objectively and professionally inform the local and international community about the realities of Azerbaijan, as well as large-scale restoration work carried out in the liberated territories, added the official.