Serious problems exist with violations of media ethics code - Azerbaijani Union of Journalists

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. Serious problems are observed due to violation of media ethics code, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Union of Journalists Mushfig Alasgarli said on July 22 at the first International Media Forum on "Global trends and new challenges in mass media" in Shusha city, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, Trend reports.

"No country is able to adopt a law on content control. Some states have similar laws, but they are often perceived negatively. It’s necessary to update the media code, and regulate legislation in order to prevent formation of "fake" news," Alasgarli noted.

He also said that various initiatives are being put forward, such as taxing news outlets functioning on social media, and other measures aimed at improving professional skills.

The increase in the number of unverified news is a big problem, since, according to statistics, "fake news" attract great attention.

"Work with staff to improve professional ethics will help increase publication of professionally written pieces," he said.