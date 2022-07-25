Azerbaijan's MoD holds practical classes with cadets within field withdrawal (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev are conducting practical classes in field conditions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The cadets accomplish various standards of the drill, physical, and fire training, in accordance with the approved educational plan and program of the military institute.

During the classes, the military personnel is instructed on the safety rules. Having familiarized with the shooting conditions, the cadets improve their skills in detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy at the training range, bringing weapons into the state of combat readiness, and using them.

At the end of the classes, cadets will be assessed based on their results.