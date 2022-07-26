Azerbaijan's Coordinating Headquarters for addressing issues in country's liberated lands holds meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The Coordinating Headquarters for addressing issues in the country's liberated territories in a centralized manner held a regular meeting, chaired by Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and the headquarters Samir Nuriyev on July 26, Trend reports.

While delivering an opening speech, Nuriyev outlined the tasks stemming from the president's speech at a meeting on the results of six months of 2022. He emphasized the importance of further improving the headquarters' activities on the basis of planning, efficiency, and transparency.

Afterwards, the meeting held discussions on issues arisen during the visit of members of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Coordination Headquarters to Sugovushan and Aghdam on July 5, 2022. Touching upon the resettlement of 41 families as part of the first stage of Aghali residents' return, the head of headquarters noted new tasks regarding the start of the 'Great Return' process.

The meeting addressed issues related to the current activities of the Coordinating Headquarters, including the preparation of urban planning documentation, provision of settlements with engineering, communication and social infrastructure, as well as the organization of the return and sustainable resettlement of the population.

Furthermore, the necessary actions have been identified due to the fulfillment of the tasks, and appropriate instructions have been given.