Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire - Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. From the evening hours of July 30 and during the night of July 31, the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the directions of the Gadabay and Kalbajar regions of the state border to intensive fire from small arms, Trend reports citing Defense Ministry.

The positions of our army, located in the direction of the Amiranlar settlement of Khojavand region, were fired from small arms of various calibers and sniper rifles by illegal Armenian armed groups in Azerbaijani territory, where Russian peacekeepers were temporarily stationed.

As a result of the adequate retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units the opposing side was suppressed.