President Putin, Russia's Security Council discuss situation around Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. President of Russia Vladimir Putin held an operations meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on August 4, Russia's Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports referring to TASS.

During the meeting, the sides discussed President Putin's upcoming talks with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed the situation around Karabakh, as well as issues of the country's social and economic development.

"Moreover, the participants exchanged views on the upcoming Russia-Türkiye top-level talks," Peskov said.

According to him, the Karabakh situation was also discussed and the urgent need for the fulfillment of all the provisions of the trilateral statement was emphasized.