Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan have potential for further enhancing co-op – new ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received new Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov, the ministry told Trend.

The ambassador presented copies of his credentials to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment. He noted that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have reached a new stage of development, as well as the importance of mutual high-level visits, and legal documents signed in recent years between the two countries. The sides emphasized the significance of the work regarding the approval of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, as well as the development of partnership between the two countries.

The ambassador, conveying the most sincere greetings of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, highly appreciated the current relations between the two countries, noted the effectiveness and positive dynamics of interaction and partnership. He also expressed satisfaction with the relations between the peoples of the two countries based on historical, cultural and ethnic unity. Elyasov noted the potential for further development of collaboration in the political, economic, trade, and transport areas, and stressed that he would make every effort to implement it.

The meeting raised issues of regional cooperation between the two states, as well as mutual support in international organizations.

Jeyhun Bayramov wished Ambassador Elyasov success in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations.